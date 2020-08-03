Brindisi reports broadband survey results

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 1 week ago

Congressman Anthony Brindisi says the 22nd district has the slowest internet of any region in the state after conducting a survey of rural residents.

--and show the 22nd district is home to the slowest internet speeds of any region in new york state.

More than 1- thousand loca residents responded to the survey.....and 120 thousand did an online speed test.

The results show 83 percent are dissatisfied with their internet speeds, and more than 50 percent rated thier internet company as poor or terrible.

The congressman says there needs to be more investment in rural areas.

The congressman says there needs to be more investment in rural areas and greater oversight of internet providers. He noted that some smaller providers are willing to expand into underserved markets.

She says collecting data from communities all across the country is important in getting high speed internet.

