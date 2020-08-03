Spain's former king 'leaves country'
Spain's former king Juan Carlos, who has been facing corruption allegations, has left the country, according to reports.
Spain’s former king leaving country amid financial scandalSpain’s former monarch, Juan Carlos I, says he is leaving Spain to live inanother, unspecified country amid a financial scandal, according to a letterpublished on the royal family's website on..