Spain's former king 'leaves country'
Spain's former king 'leaves country'

Spain's former king 'leaves country'

Spain's former king Juan Carlos, who has been facing corruption allegations, has left the country, according to reports.

Spain's former king leaving country amid financial scandal

Spain's former king leaving country amid financial scandal MADRID (AP) — Spain's former monarch, King Juan Carlos I, says he is leaving Spain to live in another, unspecified country amid a financial scandal
Spain’s former king leaving country amid financial scandal [Video]

Spain’s former king leaving country amid financial scandal

Spain’s former monarch, Juan Carlos I, says he is leaving Spain to live inanother, unspecified country amid a financial scandal, according to a letterpublished on the royal family's website on..

