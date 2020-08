Alcohol in your ice cream? New York gives it the green light. Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:53s - Published 2 minutes ago Alcohol in your ice cream? New York gives it the green light. So you think ice cream is child's play? New York just gave the OK for companies to produce frozen treats that are strictly for the 21 and over crowd. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MARV.ICE CREAM ANDBOOZE...YOU WOULD THINKTHAT'S ALREADY ATHING, RIGHT?UP UNTIL NOW, ICECREAM SHOPS IN NEWYORK STATE COULDONLY INFUSE THEDELICIOUS TASTE OFBEER ... WINE ORLIQUOR.BUT THE GOVERNORHAS DECIDED TOCHANGE ALL THAT...TAYLOR EPPS GIVESUS THE SCOOP..KING CONDRELL'S INKENMORE HAS BEENSERVING UP SWEETSSINCE THE 1960'S..ADRIANA "I THINKWE'RE KNOWN FORHAVING A LOT OFOPTIONS, SO OUR ICECREAM MENU IS SUPERVAST, THERE'S LIKE 8PAGES OF ICE CREAMOPTIONS. WE MAKEEVERYTHINGHOMEMADE."THEIR CATCHPHRASEIS--WE'LL MAKE YOURSWEET TOOTHSMILE..AND SOONTHEY'LL BESATISFYING TWOCRAVINGS AT ONCE..ADRIANA "YOU'REGOING TO HAVE TO TRYTHIS. ALCOHOL AND ICECREAM IS GOING TO BEA BRAND NEW THING.SUPER EXCITING,WE'RE SUPER EXCITEDABOUT IT."ON MONDAY,GOVERNOR ANDREWCUOMO SIGNED A BILLALLOWINGRESTAURANTS ANDMANUFACTURERS TOSELL ALCOHOL-INFUSED FROZENTREATS..TO MEET ANINCREASING DEMANDFOR THESE FUNPRODUCTS.ADRIANA "BACK INJANUARY HE PASSEDSOMETHING ABOUTWINE AND BEER, BUTNOW THAT HE'S ADDEDHARD LIQUOR TO IT,THERE'S GOING TO BEALL THESE NEWPOSSIBILITES."THESE BOOZE-YTREATS CAN CONTAINNO MORE THAN FIVE-PERCENT ALCOHOL BYVOLUME.KING HOPES THISCHANGE WILL HELPAPPEAL TO THE 21 ANDOLDER CROWD.ADRIANA "IT MIGHT BENICE FOR THE ADULTS,IF THEY WANT TO HAVEA LITTLE BIT OFALCOHOL AND KIND OFINDULGE WHILE THEKIDS ARE GETTING ICECREAM OR CANDY ORPLAYING AROUND INTHE FUNATMOSPHERE."WITH NEW YORKSTATE RANKINGNUMBER TWO IN THECOUNTRY FOR THENUMBER OFBREWERIES ANDDISTILLERIES...THIS ISALSO A WAY TO KEEPTHINGS LOCAL.ADRIANA "I THINK WHATWE'RE GONNA TRY TODO IS REACH OUT TOLOCAL PLACES ANDGET SOME ALCOHOLTHAT'S FROM NEWYORK STATE, SO WECAN INFUSE IT WITHOUR ICE CREAM ANDIT'LL BE A COMPLETENEW YORK BRANDPRODUCT."TAYLOR "THE PLAN ISTO STARTBRAINSTORMING SOMENEW ALCOHOL-INFUSED FLAVORS ANDSTART SELLING THEMBY THE END OF THEMONTH."ADRIANA "DEFINITELYBY THE END OFAUGUST, WE'RE GOINGTO HAVE SOME KIND OFALOCHOLIC ICE CREAMOUT, IT JUST DEPENDSON IS IT GONNA BE ACOCKTAIL, IS IT GONNABE WINE, IS IT GONNABE BEER, LIKE THERE'SSO MANY OPTIONSTHAT IT'S GONNA BEHARD TO PINPOINTWHICH ONE OUR FIRSTONE'S GONNA BE."KING SAYS THEY'LLCONTINUE TO ADD TOTHE MENU...SO BE ONTHE LOOKOUT..BECAUSE ANYTHING ISPOPSICLE.IN KENMORE, TA





