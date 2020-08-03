Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nobel peace prize winner remembered
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Nobel peace prize winner remembered
story at 6p
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

A nobel peace prize winner who c1 3 being remembered here in kentucky.

The family of politician john hume, announced today that he died over the weekend.

Hume was seen as the principal architect behind the peace agreement in northern ireland.

He was a co- recipient of the prize that he received in 19-98.

He pushed for extending self- government to northern ireland with power divided among catholics and protestants.

Hume famously said that "the real division of ireland is not a line drawn on the map, but in the minds and hearts of its people."

Derek combs... who lives in lexington... met hume in northern ireland while serving on the american council of young political leaders.

The two remained friends for several years.

He says... despite his fame... hume was down to earth.

L3: abc 36 news white derek combs friend of john hume that's the only way i knew him was away from the camera.

Just down to earth, just like you and me, the only thing he wanted to do was, in my opinion talking to him and dealing with him, was make his slice of the world better hume was the only person to receive the nobel peace prize... the gandhi peace prize and the martin luther




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Nobel prize celebrations sent signal about new Northern Ireland – Lord Trimble

John Hume’s fellow Nobel Peace Prize winner Lord Trimble said the way they celebrated their award...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Northern Ireland Peace Architect John Hume Dies At 83

Northern Ireland Peace Architect John Hume Dies At 83 Watch VideoNobel Peace Prize winner John Hume has died at the age of 83. The visionary politician is...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •newKerala.comNews24


John Hume, Nobel Peace Prize winner, 1937-2020

Voice of moderate nationalists helped bring an end to the Troubles in Northern Ireland
FT.com - Published Also reported by •News24BBC NewsBelfast Telegraph



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

John Hume, Northern Ireland peace maker, dies [Video]

John Hume, Northern Ireland peace maker, dies

John Hume, a Roman Catholic architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday peace agreement who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending 30 years of sectarian violence, has died at the age of 83...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published
North Ireland leader John Hume passes away [Video]

North Ireland leader John Hume passes away

Tributes are being paid to the Nobel prize winner, and leading player in the Northern Ireland peace process.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:53Published
Adams: 'Hume was a giant of Irish politics' [Video]

Adams: 'Hume was a giant of Irish politics'

The former President of Sinn Fein Gerry Adams has paid tribute to John Hume after the Nobel Peace Prize winner died aged 83.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 09:36Published