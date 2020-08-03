Nobel peace prize winner remembered

A nobel peace prize winner who c1 3 being remembered here in kentucky.

The family of politician john hume, announced today that he died over the weekend.

Hume was seen as the principal architect behind the peace agreement in northern ireland.

He was a co- recipient of the prize that he received in 19-98.

He pushed for extending self- government to northern ireland with power divided among catholics and protestants.

Hume famously said that "the real division of ireland is not a line drawn on the map, but in the minds and hearts of its people."

Derek combs... who lives in lexington... met hume in northern ireland while serving on the american council of young political leaders.

The two remained friends for several years.

He says... despite his fame... hume was down to earth.

that's the only way i knew him was away from the camera.

Just down to earth, just like you and me, the only thing he wanted to do was, in my opinion talking to him and dealing with him, was make his slice of the world better hume was the only person to receive the nobel peace prize... the gandhi peace prize and the martin luther