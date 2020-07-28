Today on Mom to Mom, we’ve got three ways to help them out.

Does your tween or teen seem stressed out?

Mom to Mom: Three tips to help your teen relax

Stre- speaker 1:- does your tween or teen seem- stressed out?

Today on mom to wxxv >> and then first step is meditation.

There's two games we play for meditation.

The first one is for breathing for for second hold the breath for four seconds asked him, and then you repeat the next game is the candle game.

So basically like candle.

Let the child blow it out.

Relight the candle, have them take and then you blow out against the heating yet blowing out candle that cannot is yoga- - - speaker 1:- second up is yoga.

Yoga is a- wonderful activity to do with - your kids to help everyone- relax.

I don't really need to - tell you what kind of yoga pose- to do.

You can always go- - - - to gonoodle.com and find some - really great ones there.- speaker 1:- lastly, we have journaling.

Thi- definitely helps the child to - slow down and - put those thoughts that are jus- running around in their mind on- paper to kind of- - - - help get it out.- speaker 1:- these three techniques have - definitely helped with my teens- and - hopefully they'll work for- yours.

I'd love for you to give- them a try, or if you have some- suggestions yourself that's - worked for your family,