The Duck Hunt is on! Local law enforcement join forces to create scavenger hunt

THE BUFFALO STRONGCOMMUNITY IS ALWAYSFINDING NEW WAYS TOHELP FAMILIES GETTHROUGH THESEDIFFICULT TIMES.AND THIS LATESTEVENT WILL HAVEPEOPLE LOOKING ALLOVER WESTERN NEWYORK FOR RUBBERDUCKS.7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER JENNACALLARI SHOWS USWHAT THE "LUCKYDUCK SCAVENGERHUNT" IS ALL ABOUT.RIANBEELEY /SCAVENGER HUNTPARTICIPANT: "SO FAR IFOUND NONE!"THAT'S SOON TO BESIX-YEAR-OLDRIANBEELEY.

AND HE'SON QUITE THE SEARCHAT LINCOLN PARK INTHE TOWN OFTONAWANDA..RIAN: "I HOPE WE FINDONE SOON.."AND AFTER WALKINGAROUND FOR A WHILE,HE FINALLY FOUNDWHAT HE WAS LOOKINGFOR.RIAN: "I SEE IT!!!

IT'STHE BLUE DUCK!"YOU MAY HAVENOTICED THESERUBBER DUCKS INPARKS ACROSSWESTERN NEW YORK.THEY'RE PART OF ASCAVENGER HUNT,ORGANIZED BY LOCALLAW ENFORCEMENT TOGIVE FAMILIESSOMETHING FUN TO DODURING THESECHALLENGING TIMES.CHRISTINE MILOSICH /LIEUTENANT,TONAWANDACOMMUNITY SERVICESOFFICE: "WHEN WESTARTED PLANNING,CHEEKTOWAGA SAIDLET'S TRY TO GET ALLTHE DEPARTMENTSINVOLVED AND THEYWERE JUST ALL SOHAPPY TO BE A PARTOF THIS."ABOUT TENDEPARTMENTS ARETAKING PART AND THEGAME IS SIMPLE..

LOOKFOR THE DUCKS..

TAKEA PICTURE..

AND POSTIT ON THEDEPARTMENT'SFACEBOOK PAGE.

SOMEHIDDEN SPOTS AREMORE OBVIOUS LIKETHIS ONE INCHEEKTOWAGA'SLOSSON PARK, WHILEOTHERS TAKE A LITTLEMORE SEARCHING.

BUTTHAT'S WHAT MAKES ITSO FUN.CHRISTINE: "FOR ALLTHE WORK THAT WEPUT INTO IT, IT PAIDOFF SO MUCH SEEINGTHESE PICTURES."SO I HAD TO GIVE IT ASHOT.JENNA: "WHAT ADVICEWOULD YOU GIVE FORME AS I SEARCH FORTHESE?"CHRISTINE: "LOOK UPHIGH..

LIKE IN THETREES.

WE TRY TO BESNEAKY BUT YOU'LLHAVE LUCK IF YOULOOK UP!"JENNA: "I'M GOING ON ADUCK HUNT TO FINDSOME RUBBERDUCKS.."MUSICI HEADED TO YATESPARK IN ORCHARDPARK AND MY LUCKBEGAN RIGHT AWAY."THE POLICEDEPARTMENTS REALLYDOES LIKE HIDINGTHEM IN TREESBECAUSE LO ANDBEHOLD... THERE'SANOTHER ONE!"MUSIC"SO I THOUGHT I WASDOING REALLY WELL -FOUND THREE RIGHTOFF THE BAT - BUTNOW IT'S BEEN 20MINUTES AND I HAVEN'TFOUND ANOTHER ONE...IT ISN'T AS EASY AS ITLOOKS FOLKS!"MUSICI DIDN'T GIVE UP ANDWOUND UP FINDINGEIGHT OF THE TENHIDDEN... NOT A BADWAY TO SPEND A NICEDAY!"YATES, LINCOLN, ANDLOSSON ARE THREE OFJUST SEVERAL PARKSTAKING PART IN THISLUCKY DUCKSCAVENGER HUNT.

YOUCAN FIND A FULL LISTON OUR WEBITEWKBW.COM.

FRESHOFF MY SCAVENGERHUNT, JENNA CALLARI,7 EWN.