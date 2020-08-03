Troy Pomeroy, President, MEA Video Credit: KDRV - Published 3 minutes ago Troy Pomeroy, President, MEA Troy is union president for Medford teachers. He will discuss how teachers will approach teaching in the fall. What concerns do you have of being in a classroom? How do you feel about going from quarters to a trimester system? What concerns do you have regarding class sizes? How do teachers feel about teaching online? What else might you want people to know about starting school in September. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The coronavirus. Now that brings the orsini got a chance to talk to the union president for medford teachers about how this school year is looking for them. Schools will now move forward with the plan to evaluate whether or not they're going to be reopening this fall. Troy pomeroy, the union president for medford teachers joins us now. Troy, thank you for being with us this morning. Yeah, it's a pleasure to be here. So the first question that i have for you is how will teachers approach teaching in the fall? No, actually with a lot of trepidation, um, there's been a lot of emotions, a lot of uncertainty. And, um, i'll be really honest with you. We really don't know. And i've been saying that from the beginning. So the monday, this week, i kind of thought i knew what we were doing. And i went camping for a few days. I came back and there were new directives and new direction, and we had to revisit that plan and make changes. And that's kind of how it is. It's a moving target. So i really honest to you. Believe that between now. And when you open it, don't change again. How are the teachers kind of reacting to this and everyone, i guess, school administration, you guys had this plan moving forward for the summer. And then all of that was kind of derailed this week. Our teachers really just focused on wanting to do what's best for the students, or is there a sense of kind of frustration. Uh, there's, there's a little bit of both. Okay. I think of course our heart is to do the best for our kids. And, and so when the talked about that in the spring, everybody was like, yeah, let's get back in the classroom. Let's bring our kids back. And then as kobe didn't get really better and the numbers didn't go down, like what you'd hoped people, not everybody, but there were a growing fear about spreading covid more when you've got that many. Students in one place and not many teachers in one place and, and that kind of thing. And so now there's a lot more fear and worry about things, um, with a new plan where there's right now, a lot of uncertainty and for teachers, that's a really hard place. Cause we're planners. We go into each day with a lesson and a plan and we don't just jump in there. We plan and we can't plan for anything right now because there's this big moving target. We never been here before. And we don't know how to imagine this. Um, but we do want whatever is best for kids. And that means if they're in the classroom with us, that's great. If that means they need to stay home and we teach them remotely so that they can be safe and we'll do that too. We'll do whatever it takes for our kids. There's been a lot of recent discussion around kind of whether or not this year and the delays that we're seeing because of coronavirus will affect students both socially and in their education. Are you hearing those same concerns from teachers in medford? Well, absolutely. There is no doubt that this will affect kids. I mean, learning just as an optimal under these conditions, there is their emotional and social health. I mean, you know, we need contact with people. We need an interaction and we're not getting it. We're locked down at home. Um, so one of the things that schools do is provide a lot of that social interaction and we're just not equipped to do that in the same way we were. Uh, if you go back to march of this year, even. And how do you guys kind of overcome some of the technology issues that you're seeing with moving to an online format? Obviously not every student is going to have the same resources as other students. You can kind of equalize that, i guess when students are in classrooms, but when they're not, you don't know if they're going to have that support at home. How do you combat that this fall? That is a great question. That's a big issue for us. We wanted every child to be able to have access to instruction. And, um, we know we can't be a hundred percent on that, but we're doing the best we can. We made, you know, available chromebooks a day conference kids we've made hot spots available for people that don't yet have an internet service, but the same is true for our teachers. Some of those don't have it. The equipment or the access either anytime to make some changes. And so, you know, just like everybody else, we're doing the best we can with what we're given. And is this a situation that you ever saw yourself in? Did you think that when the coronavirus first hit in february or march, that when you went back to school this year, you would have to be making plans like these ones. Absolutely. Now this will be my third, first year in education. I've never seen anything like this. And in fact, in march, i kept thinking, well, next week it'll get better. We'll be back in the classroom. And then it was april and i kept thinking of next week, we'll be in the classroom. And it was really going to finish out a year remotely. And i thought, oh, we'll definitely be in by fall. And just, we just can't predict this thing. So yeah, we're, we're just flying as a best. We can make changes as things come our way. Well, troy pomeroy, thank you for being with us today and thank you for your continued commitment to learning and kids' education here in medford. You're welcome. Thank you.





