Risk Assessment for Covid here in Lafayette

Who has covid-19 if you attend a party or an event here in louisiana?

News 1's cassie schirm takes a look at a new tool that can help you find the answer.

So i know a lot of people like me are tired of being stuck at home not knowing what to do and missing socializing ... so you may be thinking how big of a risk is it to have a party or go to an event well according to a risk assessment tool created by georgia university the risk is pretty high here in louisiana and especially lafayette parish.

So how the tool works is it takes in the number of people at an event and calculates the percentage that one or more people are infected.

"i's kind of a high school probability that a lot of us have forgotten."mallory haris a stanford phd student part of the project says i's more simple to get to that number than you think.

"i's the same as if yo're drawing marbles out of a hat like one red one and you pick out 10 wha's the probability that you do't pick the red one.

So it ends up being a one minus p to the n is what the probability actually is."

Instead of marbles i got some gummy bears and wanted to see how high our probability is with 100 bears here in lafayette.

According to the tool ther's a 99 percent chance someone will have the virus now le's cut that in half with a group of 50 bears which is following gov.

John bel edward' mandate limiting indoor gatherings to 50 people.

You would think that would cut down the chances but according you the numbers it 3 only drops it by one percent to 98% cassie standupso what if i decided to have a house party with 10 of my closest friends and want to know just how much of a risk it is to have all these people here well according to the numbers from the scientist they say ther's a 56% chance that one or more people that are here in the 10 group party are infected.

"we think about giving people a concrete number of how risky is it to go to the sporting event or this barbecue will help them if you have ther's an 87% chance tha's one of you people tha'll encourage people to take those precautions and protect themselves and protect others.and those precautions are hand washing wearing a mask keeping a 6 foot distance and extra sanitization now 'm staying at home makes you as bored as my dog coco here yo're not alone but researchers do you say if you stick to your immediate family who lives in your household and stay in your house or just go out and do things with your family you reduce the risk of being infected in lafayette in my living room and cassie schirm news 15 3