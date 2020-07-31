Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Portia de Rossi Stands With Ellen Over Toxic Workplace Allegations
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Portia de Rossi Stands With Ellen Over Toxic Workplace Allegations

Portia de Rossi Stands With Ellen Over Toxic Workplace Allegations

HuffPost reports actor Portia de Rossi has broken her silence on the workplace scandal currently enveloping her wife Ellen DeGeneres.

In an Instagram post on Monday, de Rossi wrote, 'I Stand With Ellen.

Thank you for your support.

#stopbotattacks.'

The post was in response to a series of stories by BuzzFeed alleging rampant sexual misconduct on DeGeneres’ show.

The stories have claimed that employees regularly 'faced racism, fear, and intimidation.'

De Rossi’s post has been liked more 47,000 times, but some commenters asked if de Rossi thought the complaints of the employees were all lies.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ellen DeGeneres’ Wife Portia De Rossi Defends Host Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations

Here's what she said
Daily Caller - Published

Portia de Rossi Makes First Statement After Ellen DeGeneres Allegations Surface

Ellen DeGeneres has been accused for weeks of contributing to a toxic work culture, and she even...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ellen Ready To Ditch Show [Video]

Ellen Ready To Ditch Show

Ellen Degeneres may be ready to quit her talk show. Anonymous insiders at Telepictures said Ellen is ready quit. The NY Post reports that Degeneres is shocked in the wake of recent allegations about..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published
Ellen DeGeneres Addresses Toxic Workplace Allegations [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres Addresses Toxic Workplace Allegations

In a newly released, staff-wide memo, Ellen DeGeneres apologizes following explosive claims of a toxic work environment.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:13Published
Ellen Degeneres addresses workplace allegations [Video]

Ellen Degeneres addresses workplace allegations

This morning, disturbing new allegations rocking the Ellen Show. Just hours after Ellen Degeneres apologizes over accusations that her show created a toxic work environment.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:40Published