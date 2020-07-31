Portia de Rossi Stands With Ellen Over Toxic Workplace Allegations

HuffPost reports actor Portia de Rossi has broken her silence on the workplace scandal currently enveloping her wife Ellen DeGeneres.

In an Instagram post on Monday, de Rossi wrote, 'I Stand With Ellen.

Thank you for your support.

#stopbotattacks.'

The post was in response to a series of stories by BuzzFeed alleging rampant sexual misconduct on DeGeneres’ show.

The stories have claimed that employees regularly 'faced racism, fear, and intimidation.'

De Rossi’s post has been liked more 47,000 times, but some commenters asked if de Rossi thought the complaints of the employees were all lies.