Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Texans gather in memory of those lost a year ago in El Paso shooting
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Texans gather in memory of those lost a year ago in El Paso shooting

Texans gather in memory of those lost a year ago in El Paso shooting

A year after the El Paso, shooting at Walmart in Texas, people gather to pay their respects on Monday, (August 3, 2020).

The shooting that took place on August 3, 2019, appeared that it was an anti-immigration attack targeting Hispanics.

The shooter had driven more than nine hours across Texas to El Paso.

Twenty-three lives were lost that day, making it a tragedy for the people of El Paso.

"It took me so much courage to get myself to go to the site because August 3rd was truly a traumatizing day," the filmer said.

"You could ask anyone in El Paso and they would tell you that that was something that could never happen in their community." This video was filmed on August 6, 2019.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this