Texans gather in memory of those lost a year ago in El Paso shooting

A year after the El Paso, shooting at Walmart in Texas, people gather to pay their respects on Monday, (August 3, 2020).

The shooting that took place on August 3, 2019, appeared that it was an anti-immigration attack targeting Hispanics.

The shooter had driven more than nine hours across Texas to El Paso.

Twenty-three lives were lost that day, making it a tragedy for the people of El Paso.

"It took me so much courage to get myself to go to the site because August 3rd was truly a traumatizing day," the filmer said.

"You could ask anyone in El Paso and they would tell you that that was something that could never happen in their community." This video was filmed on August 6, 2019.