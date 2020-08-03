President fires TVA board chairman

President Trump on Monday fired the chair of the TVA Board over hiring foreign workers.

President donald trump has fired the chair of the tennessee valley authority, saying the executive was getting paid too much and was hiring foreign workers.

The president says he has formally removed the authority's chair of the board, james thompson , and another board member for "not putting the interests of american workers first."

He threatened to remove other board members if they keep hiring foreign labor.

The tva is a federally owned corporation created in 1933 to provide flood control, electricity generation, and economic development to the tennessee valley.

U.s. tech workers, a nonprofit that wants to limit visas given to foreign technology workers, has been running tv ads asking trump to stop the tva from outsourcing much of its information technology division.

The group is criticizing the tva for furloughing its own workers and replacing them with contractors using foreign workers with h-1b visas.

The order followed the tva's announcement that it would outsource 20% of its technology jobs to companies based in foreign countries.

Tva's action could cause more than 200 highly skilled american tech workers in tennessee to lose their jobs to foreign workers hired on temporary work visas, according to the white house.

Tva released a statement this afternoon reading, in-part "all tva employees are u.s. based citizens.

All jobs related to tva's information technology department must be performed in the u.s. by individuals who may legally work in this country.

Tva's mission of service is as relevant today as it was nearly 90 years ago when it was created.to serve the people of the tennessee valley to make life better.

