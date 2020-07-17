Global  
 

Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson buys XFL for $15 million with investment partner
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson buys XFL for $15 million with investment partner

Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson buys XFL for $15 million with investment partner

Film star Dwayne Johnson and investment group headed by his former wife buys XFL league which declared bankruptcy in April

