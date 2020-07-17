|
|
|
|
Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson buys XFL for $15 million with investment partner
|
Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson buys XFL for $15 million with investment partner
Film star Dwayne Johnson and investment group headed by his former wife buys XFL league which declared bankruptcy in April
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Dwayne Johnson is now the co-owner of the XFL, an American football league, following a $15million...
talkSPORT - Published
Also reported by •USATODAY.com
|
The XFL has a new owner for its third revival
CBS Sports - Published
Also reported by •bizjournals •USATODAY.com
|
Former WWE star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson leads an investor group that has agreed to purchase the...
ESPN - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|