Chattanooga Prep back to school

Chattanooga Preparatory officials talk about how they will return to school this week.

Of school readiness during the covid 19 pandemic has dominated the news cycle as far back as march.

Since the majority of school age students attend public schools, other education systems are sometimes left out of the discussion.

Over the next few weeks, news 12 now will visit some of our local charter schools, to learn how they are preparing to educate students for upcoming school year.

This evening we visit chattanooga preparatory school.

Diamond: so we are actually starting the school year back remotely.

So starting august 6 our boys will log on and greet their new teacher.

And we felt like that is the right move because we don't know if we will end up remotely.

And then we will move into a hybrid model.

The buses will have half of the students on, we will try to get them staggered in their seats.

The bus drivers will be taking temps.

Students will be required to wear masks.

Once they get here to the door we take temps again.

We let them pick up their breakfast because we will be eating in our classrooms, so that we limit the amount of movement between classes.

Christoffer: my priorities is our students, you know the safety of our kids coming back.

Separating them in my pe class would not be difficult at all.

Cause you know i have enough space to separate them in the gym at least 6 feet apart.

I will sanitize after, before, and during you know each of my classrooms just to you know to maintain cleanliness.

Diamond: we will have our floors marked so that they know which direction to go into.

They are classes are staggered so that not everybody or not in the hallway at the same time.

Virginia: hey my name is virginia mackey and i teach sixth grade english at chattanooga preparatory school.

Want to make sure that kids seats are 6 feet apart in every direction so that will be something i think about as we set up.

I do not have a desk in my classroom this year.

This is to prevent kids from going to my desk touching stuff picking sharing lots of supplies.

We can't have them all tackle the bookshelves touching every book and putting them back.

So there will be new procedures so there will be one kid at a time.

We will be picking out books for them.

So we will have a virtual way for them to be seen and pick out their books.

Once they grab the book that they want, there will be a bin where they are going to keep that book for three days of no one else touching it.

It's sort of like our decontamination box.

A teacher then goes in and gets that book back on the shelf.

Diamond: we are thinking through all of the nooks and crannies of what remote learning is going to look like.

How to get our boys engaged, keep them engaged, getting them logged on.

We are also thinking about a totally different dismissal.

So that we are not all congregated together.

So we will be calling students down as parents enter into our car rider line.

So that we are not all staggered.

So we are really thinking about the safety of all of the boys all of the time.

