UNA in Florence a coronavirus testing site for college students

Una is one of 13 testing sites across the state for college students.

Tests performed here will be processed in 24-hours.

But - you can't just show up to get tested.

Here's how it will work.

Before you get tested - each incoming u-n-a student and staff member has to take an web educational training on the coronavirus.

Then - you will complete a daily symptom tracker in una's guide safe health app.

The daily screening will ask if you've had contact with someone who has covid or have any fever and symptoms of the virus.

The third step is the actual coronavirus test.

You will either be sent a test in the mail or you will have a scheduled on-site test.

Once it's all complete - and your test comes back negative - you'll get the green light on the una health app to come to campus and move into your dorm room.

You can get tested by your doctor but must provide those results to una too, if you want to go that route.

Student athletes and anyone who is already on campus has to get re-tested before classes start.

