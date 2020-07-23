The eviction ban in California could end this month and this is leaving many people who are struggling right now wondering what comes next.

Eviction ban may soon come to an end

And this is leaving many people who are struggling right now wondering what comes next.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez is live in chico - kristian you spoke with one man who is being impacted what did he tell you?

He told me he's worried he might end up on the streets.

That's because the moratorium on evictions in california might come to an end in four weeks.

Governor gavin newsom banned evictions when he first put the stay at home order into effect in march.

Since then he's extended the order but it's scheduled to expire at the end of august.

I spoke with one man who's been struggling to make ends meet and he says he was notified he may be evicted.

<"im having to find a place and possibly being homeless, its a little stressful.

Right now im struggling to find a place and theres nothing, and i dont wish to be out on the streets and the fact that that's where i may have to go, that is scary."

The order does not eliminate rent - it still has to be paid back.

Today i reached out to our local and state leaders to see what plans they have to protect people like morgan.

So far none have gotten back to me.

As soon as i get in touch with our leaders i'll let you know what they say live in chico kl action news now coverage you can count on.

Governor newsom has extended local governments' ability to ban eviction until september 30th..

But many californians are hoping the state legislature approves multiple bills to extend the ban and protect tenants who have lost their income.

