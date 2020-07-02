Global  
 

In The US, Gun Background Checks Are Shooting Through The Roof

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:45s - Published
New data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation reveals Americans have been extremely busy exercising their constitutional right to bear arms. According to CNN, the FBI conducted more than 3.6 million firearm background checks in July.

By comparison, the bureau conducted just over 2 million checks in July 2019.

That makes it the third-highest month on record for checks since the bureau began keeping statistics in 1998.

