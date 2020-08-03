M3.5 Earthquake Strikes Near Yorba Linda Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:13s - Published 11 minutes ago M3.5 Earthquake Strikes Near Yorba Linda According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the temblor was centered 1.86 miles southwest of Yorba Linda at a depth of 5.46 miles. 0

