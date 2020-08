Wedding venues getting busy even with virus uncertainty

IN SOME PLACES...EVEN WITH THEUNCERTAINTY OF THEVIRUS.N-B-C 26'S ABIGAILHANTKE SHOWS USHOW SOME PEOPLEARE SAFELY SAYING "IDO."AS THE OLD RHYMEGOES...SOMETHINGOLD, SOMETHINGNEW, SOMETHINGBORROWED ANDSOMETHING BLUE...ISGETTING ACORONAVIRUSTWIST...45.06 i thought i wasgoing to have to hand outtons of masks, but a lot ofpeople had theirs withthem.AS MASKS BECOMETHAT SOMETHINGNEW...THIS ISN'TANYTHING CARRIEAND JIM TRYBA COULDHAVE IMAGINED...43/06 not in a millionyears...its very differentTHE COUPLE...WHOSEOWN ANNIVERSARY ISCOMING UP...OWNSSIMPLY COUNTRYBARN IN FREEDOM...42.06...previously hadcattle in here...so youreally can party until thecows come home?THEY SAY WITHCANCELLLATIONS TOPOSTPONEMENTS....THEY'RE ABOUT TOSTART THEIR BUSIESTWEDDING MONTHSINCE THEVIRUS....AND THEY'VEGOT A LOT OF SAFETYMEASURES IN PLACETO DO SO....48.59 we want ppl to becomfortable.

Weve done alot of sneeze guards forcatering lines andbartenders.THE COUPLE EVENSSHOWS YOU HOW TOSAFELY SOCIAL DIS-"DANCE" TO THEMUSIC...ADDING, YOU'LL HAVETO WEAR A MASK THEWHOLE TIME...THEONLY EXCEPTION ISWHEN YOU'REACTIVELY EATING ORDRINKING...50.0 anyone who is havinga wedding this year dontstress.

If you really feel this is what you need to do, go with it, BUT AT THE END OF THE DAY...EVEN THOUGH YOUR TABLES ARE A LITTLE FARTHER APART...AND YOU'LL HAVE TO TALK A LITTLE LOUDER THROUGH A MASK...THEY SAY THE VIRUS ISN'T TAKING OVER THE DAY...46.29 really and truly love is still there, you just have to remember that and keep going forward SO YOU CAN CELEBRATE TOGETHER....IN FREEDOM, ABIGAIL HANTKE, NBC 26