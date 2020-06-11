In The US, Gun Background Checks Are Shooting Through The Roof

New data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation reveals Americans have been extremely busy exercising their constitutional right to bear arms. According to CNN, the FBI conducted more than 3.6 million firearm background checks in July.

By comparison, the bureau conducted just over 2 million checks in July 2019.

That makes it the third-highest month on record for checks since the bureau began keeping statistics in 1998.

Nevertheless, the order of states with the greatest number of applications has remained the same.

Illinois, Kentucky, Texas, Florida, and California continually see the most background checks for the sale, transfer, or licensing of guns.

The US has been dealing with a global pandemic and seeing some rioters causing damage after hijacking peaceful protests demanding racial justice.

However, the order of states topping the list hasn't changed.