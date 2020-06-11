Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

In The US, Gun Background Checks Are Shooting Through The Roof
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:46s - Published
In The US, Gun Background Checks Are Shooting Through The Roof

In The US, Gun Background Checks Are Shooting Through The Roof

New data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation reveals Americans have been extremely busy exercising their constitutional right to bear arms. According to CNN, the FBI conducted more than 3.6 million firearm background checks in July.

By comparison, the bureau conducted just over 2 million checks in July 2019.

That makes it the third-highest month on record for checks since the bureau began keeping statistics in 1998.

Nevertheless, the order of states with the greatest number of applications has remained the same.

Illinois, Kentucky, Texas, Florida, and California continually see the most background checks for the sale, transfer, or licensing of guns.

The US has been dealing with a global pandemic and seeing some rioters causing damage after hijacking peaceful protests demanding racial justice.

However, the order of states topping the list hasn't changed.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DaveOrtiz626

David Ortiz RT if you love your gun AND your right to have a gun BUT STILL BELIEVE IN STRONGER BACKGROUND CHECKS AND GUN REFORM… https://t.co/UjGgXKxndm 33 minutes ago

SuziVotes

SuziVOTES RT @shannonrwatts: "Gaby Diaz has volunteered with @MomsDemand since one of her students was shot on his prom night. She appreciates that L… 55 minutes ago

losivad

Liddle’ lo sivad #tRumpResign 🆘🍑 RT @AmerIndependent: Previously: Trump has done nothing on gun violence since El Paso mass shooting 1 year ago https://t.co/xzjb8NqgOd 2 hours ago

Myheartsathome

Molly Hadit RT @GovtsTheProblem: This is suspect who Gov Polis(D) let off the hook for the death penalty for allegedly killing a Colorado law enforceme… 3 hours ago

pawtimer

nb dork strisand @Hitokiri420 @IsOnFirst Background checks hardly work. A person could be planning a domestic terrorist attack or sh… https://t.co/SpUb4bGZTC 4 hours ago

AmerIndependent

The American Independent Previously: Trump has done nothing on gun violence since El Paso mass shooting 1 year ago https://t.co/xzjb8NqgOd 4 hours ago

cruck51

chris rucker @themanyeyedfox @YellowKenworth @davidhogg111 @NRA I don't care what anyone says,it starts with the guns. Start fro… https://t.co/OKnOOaqDxc 4 hours ago

LilLulery

LiL_LuLery @verbal_wn13 @rmauricio41 @tonysrizz09 @JoeBiden @NRA @BetoORourke So you wanna shoot up ppl using their first amen… https://t.co/bVy15ZoMKr 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Gun Sales Are Surging Across the U.S. Due to Safety Concerns and Self Protection [Video]

Gun Sales Are Surging Across the U.S. Due to Safety Concerns and Self Protection

Gun sales are surging in the U.S. with concerns over self protection serving as a catalyst, according to firearm experts. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:03Published
June background checks hit historic number [Video]

June background checks hit historic number

The FBI is reporting a historic number of gun background checks for the month of June. The spike in gun sales began with uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:22Published
Gun sale surge [Video]

Gun sale surge

The month of May saw the third highest amount of background checks to purchase guns and ammo in history.

Credit: KHSLPublished