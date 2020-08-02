Investigators: Apple Fire Started By Malfunctioning Vehicle
CalFire/Riverside County Fire Department officials Monday said the Apple Fire, which has burned more than 26,000 acres, was caused by a malfunctioning vehicle.
Night Three Of Apple Fire: Flames Continue To Spread More Than 20,000 AcresRecord dry conditions and high heat is aggravating the Apple Fire, which has led to the evacuation of more than 8,000 residents. Laurie Perez reports.
Apple Fire burning in Southern CaliforniaCherry Valley is the location of this fire, burning near Riverside and the Moronga Reservation
San Diego County fire crews assist with Apple Fire in Riverside CountySan Diego County fire crews assist with Apple Fire in Riverside County.