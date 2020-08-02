Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Investigators: Apple Fire Started By Malfunctioning Vehicle
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Investigators: Apple Fire Started By Malfunctioning Vehicle

Investigators: Apple Fire Started By Malfunctioning Vehicle

CalFire/Riverside County Fire Department officials Monday said the Apple Fire, which has burned more than 26,000 acres, was caused by a malfunctioning vehicle.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Night Three Of Apple Fire: Flames Continue To Spread More Than 20,000 Acres [Video]

Night Three Of Apple Fire: Flames Continue To Spread More Than 20,000 Acres

Record dry conditions and high heat is aggravating the Apple Fire, which has led to the evacuation of more than 8,000 residents. Laurie Perez reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:09Published
Apple Fire burning in Southern California [Video]

Apple Fire burning in Southern California

Cherry Valley is the location of this fire, burning near Riverside and the Moronga Reservation

Credit: KHSLPublished
San Diego County fire crews assist with Apple Fire in Riverside County [Video]

San Diego County fire crews assist with Apple Fire in Riverside County

San Diego County fire crews assist with Apple Fire in Riverside County.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:36Published