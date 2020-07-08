Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google announces partnership with ADT, to invest Dollar450 million
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Google announces partnership with ADT, to invest Dollar450 million

Google announces partnership with ADT, to invest Dollar450 million

Google on Monday announced a partnership with security firm ADT and said as part of this multi-year partnership, it will 'make a Dollar 450 million investment in ADT'.

"Today, we're announcing a long-term, strategic partnership between Google and ADT, a leading US security and home automation provider," Rishi Chandra, Vice President and GM, Nest, said in a blog post.

Chandra said that Google will combine its Nest devices, services, and technology with ADT's leadership position providing security solutions for "millions of homes and small businesses in the US." "Over time, Nest's devices, powered by Google's machine learning capabilities will enhance ADT's security monitoring and become the cornerstone of ADT's smart home offering.

The goal is to give customers fewer false alarms, more ways to receive alarm events, and better detection of potential incidents inside and around the home," Chandra said.

Chandra said that ADT customers will also have access to Nest Aware, a service that keeps people informed about important events at home, including intelligent alerts and event history recording for up to 30 days.

"As part of this multi-year partnership, Google will make a Dollar450 million investment in ADT in exchange for shares of a newly created Class B common stock having all the rights and preferences of ADT's common stock except for the right to vote on the election, appointment or removal of directors," the blog post read.

"Upon the closing of Google's equity investment in ADT, Google will own approximately 6.6 per cent of ADT's outstanding aggregate common equity.

Google's equity investment, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020," Chandra added.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

ADT Inc. ADT Inc. American security systems firm

Google buys $450 million stake in ADT to fortify Nest

 Search giant want to integrate internet-enabled products for the home with security technology.
CBS News
ADT Stock Goes Up 97% [Video]

ADT Stock Goes Up 97%

On Monday, ADT announced that it will be partnering with Google on a new line of smart home security products. Business Insider reports shares of ADT surged as much as 100% Monday to an all-time high of $17.21. Google will invest $450 million for a 6.6% ownership stake in ADT. The partnership will combine Nest hardware and services with Google technology and ADT's installation, service, and professional monitoring network. The partnership is focused on residential and small business security.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Google invests in ADT, will integrate its Nest devices into smart home business

 Image: ADT

Google has invested $450 million for a 6.6 percent stake in security company ADT, the companies announced today. The deal, which is..
The Verge

Google Google American technology company

How to use Google One to back up your Android phone

 Image: Google

Backing up your Android phone is always smart — and backing it up to the cloud makes it easy to reload your data even if your phone is..
The Verge

Google’s live-captioning feature will soon work with voice and video calls on Pixel phones

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Android’s real-time captions feature, Live Caption, is gaining the ability to work with voice and video..
The Verge

Google Nest Google Nest American home automation producer

Google to replace certain Nest Thermostats that can't connect to wi-fi [Video]

Google to replace certain Nest Thermostats that can't connect to wi-fi

Tech giant Google has announced that Nest thermostat owners, who encountered a 'w5' error, would have their thermostats replaced if the normal troubleshooting steps failed. According to Mashable, Google has acknowledged the existence of a hardware fault leading to the w5 error and it is still not clear exactly what is causing the problem, However, the company will replace thermostats if the normal troubleshooting steps don't work. Google has confirmed the same in a statement provided to Android Police. A part of the statement read, "This does not affect the thermostat's ability to control the customer's heating and cooling system in the home, but does impact the user's ability to manage the thermostat remotely. There's also a support page specifically for those running into a w5 error on their Nest thermostat. Google's statement noted that only "a very small number" of users are affected by the issue, though a lengthy support thread dating back to November 2019 and its 200+ replies suggests otherwise

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SteveAddison60

Steve Addison RT @LaurenWalshTV: UAB Dr. Ray Watts announces GuideSafe, a $30M program to test every student at a public university in Alabama for COVID… 4 hours ago

androidincanada

Android in Canada Google Announces Long-Term Partnership with Home Automation Provider ADT https://t.co/CXkUYt6DpW 6 hours ago

iPhoneinCanada

iPhone in Canada Google Announces Long-Term Partnership with Home Automation Provider ADT https://t.co/yY0RtFNSKP 6 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY #Google Announces Partnership with Security Firm #ADT, to Invest $450 Million @GoogleIndia https://t.co/6v5yh6TjWN 6 hours ago

SSIEditorRodney

Rodney Bosch WOW. @ADT' stock surged as much as 100% on Monday, to an all-time high of $17.21 per share. https://t.co/qBaMcw8GiC 7 hours ago

wallstsolver

Wall St Solver Google announces partnership with ADT, to invest $450 million 📰 » https://t.co/Fzxe8b49vZ https://t.co/HOR7daGpMI 8 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Google announces partnership with ADT, to invest $450 million https://t.co/fOpcfpWbwB 8 hours ago

LaurenWalshTV

Lauren Walsh UAB Dr. Ray Watts announces GuideSafe, a $30M program to test every student at a public university in Alabama for C… https://t.co/2Oan1xywAs 9 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

‘We Need to Prove TV Can Do More’: 605’s Noah Levine [Video]

‘We Need to Prove TV Can Do More’: 605’s Noah Levine

Audience measurement has become more crucial for television networks and their advertisers, which are being lured to spend more on digital outlets including social media and internet search. The..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 28:16Published