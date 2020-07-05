Global  
 

Manipur CM inaugurates 300-bed COVID care centre
Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh inaugurated a 300-bedded COVID care centre at Manipur Trade and Expo Centre in Lamboikhongnangkhong on August 03.

The facility can be further upgraded to a 1000 bedded if need arises.

A total of 1,087 active cases have been reported in the state so far.

