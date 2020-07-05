Manipur CM inaugurates 300-bed COVID care centre

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
N. Biren Singh Indian politician
PM Modi lays foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply Project
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:45Published
Manipur State in North-east India
J&K, Manipur, Nagaland, Uttarakhand join 'One Nation-One Ration Card' scheme: PaswanJammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Nagaland and Uttarakhand have joined the 'One Nation-One Ration Card' scheme, taking the total number of states and union territories..
IndiaTimes
3 more states join 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme: JP NaddaBJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday said that three more states - Manipur, Nagaland, Uttarakhand - along with the UT of J&K have joined the 'One Nation One Ration..
IndiaTimes
Manipur: 3 Assam Rifles personnel killed by PLA terrorists in Chandel districtThe local terror outfit - People's Liberation Army planned the attack
DNA
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Give timely pension, medicine, mask and sanitizers to elderly: SCComing to the aid of millions of elderly who are vulnerable to Covid-19 and live alone, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Union and state governments to..
IndiaTimes
Sydney restaurant and funeral clusters grow as NSW records 12 new coronavirus casesNSW has recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases while residents will be banned from visiting Queensland after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk declared NSW a COVID hotspot.
SBS
Sydney restaurant, funeral clusters grow as NSW records 12 new coronavirus casesNSW has recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases while residents will be banned from visiting Queensland after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk declared NSW a COVID hotspot.
SBS
'It was really, really hard': Mike Trout laments leaving behind wife and newborn son to rejoin Angels teammatesIt was painful leaving his wife and newborn son behind, but Mike Trout is committed to the Angels, yet wishes MLB tested for COVID more often.
USATODAY.com
In CA: Big tuna, a big loss for Disney, and is COVID going to cancel Christmas?Plus: That rosy coronavirus data Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday may not be accurate. And something that's definitely not accurate? The way the president..
USATODAY.com
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources