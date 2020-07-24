Global  
 

The High Note Movie Clip - Grace Doesn't Want to Play It Safe - Grace (Tracee Ellis Ross) and manager Jack (Ice Cube) have a disagreement over her next possible album.

Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights, and Maggie (Dakota Johnson), her overworked personal assistant.

While stuck running errands, Maggie still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer.

When Grace's manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.

