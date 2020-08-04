The Hills Run Red Movie (2009) - Sophie Monk, Tad Hilgenbrink, William Sadler Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:34s - Published 3 weeks ago The Hills Run Red Movie (2009) - Sophie Monk, Tad Hilgenbrink, William Sadler The Hills Run Red Movie (2009) - Plot synopsis: A group of young horror fans go searching for a film that mysteriously vanished years ago but instead find that the demented killer from the movie is real, and he's thrilled to meet fans who will die gruesomely for his art. Director: Dave Parker Writers: David J. Schow, John Dombrow, John Carchietta Stars: Sophie Monk, Tad Hilgenbrink, William Sadler Genre: Horror, Mystery 0

