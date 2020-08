San Joaquin County DA pushing for reducing misdemeanor fines

WILL POTENTIALLY HELP ACOUNTLESS NUMBER OF FAMILIESTHAT ARE FACING FINANCIAL ANDSECURITY DURING THIS PANDEMIC.IF CAUGHT RUNNING A STOPSIGN IN SAN JOAQUIN COUNTYCOULD COST YOU A PRETTY PENNYWHEN YOU DO A STOP SIGN.

IT'SA $35 FINE BY THE TIME ALL THEATTACHMENTS OCCURRED IT'S 238BUT REQUESTS FROM DISTRICTATTORNEY TO REVERSE AL AZHARTO PRESIDING JUDGES WOULDREDUCE THAT AMOUNT TO JUST THEMANDATORY FEET WHICH THE DASAYS IS NOT ONLY FAIR BUTWOULD HELP THE COUNTLESSNUMBER OF FAMILIES FACINGHOMELESSNESS.DUE TO COVID-19 DON'T HOLDHIM ACCOUNTABLE STILL HOLDINGHIM RESPONSIBLE STILL TRYINGTO DETER THE CONDUCT FROMOCCURRING BUT MAKING SURE THATIT'S FAIR OR NOT THE BALL WASARE STRESSES DOES DOES NOTMEAN PEOPLE FACING CITATIONSARE LET OFF.THEY WILL STILL HAVE TO PAYTHE MANDATORY FINES WITH THISPROPOSAL.

WE NEVER SAID TAKEAWAY THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THEINDIVIDUAL FROM THE ACTIONSTHEY TAKE IN.

NOR DID WEMENTION THAT NOR DID WE ASKEDTHAT THEY TAKE AWAY THEMANDATORY FEES TO CARE IS THEPRESIDENT OF THE STOCKTONPOLICE OFFICERS ASSOCIATIONSAYS HE'S NOT COMPLETELYAGAINST IT, BUT WHAT HE'SCONCERNED ABOUT IS THAT ALLFEES WOULD BE ELIMINATEDDEFINITELY AGAINST THAT INTODAY'S SOCIETY.A LOT FELONIES HAVE ALREADYBEEN REDUCED TO MISDEMEANORS ALOT OF MISDEMEANORS HAVE BEENREDUCED TO INFRACTIONS HE SAYSTHE BEST WAY TO AVOID ANYLEGAL TROUBLE IS TO ABIDE BYTHE LAW DON'T COMMITMISDEMEANORS AND YOU'LL HAVETO WORRY ABOUT IT DON'TCOMMITTING INFECTIONS.

YOU'LLHAVE TO WORRY ABOUT IT SALAZARSAYS PAYING FOR ONE'S MISTAKESSHOULD BE A DETERRENT BUT NOTAT THE COST OF LOSING ACCESSTO BASIC MEETS DECIDINGBETWEEN WHETHER OR NOT I PAIDA FINE RIGHT FOOD ON MY TABLE.THAT'S NOT REALLY ADETERRENT AND THAT'S NOT JUSTUS AS WE KNOW WE BELIEVE INIT.AGAIN THIS WILL ONLY APPLYTO CERTAIN MISDEMEANORS FOR USIS WHAT WON'T BE IMPACTED OURDUI RELATED OFFENSES LIVE INSAN JOAQUIN COUNTY KAY RECEDEFOX 40 NEWS.TODAY WAS THE FIRST DAY OFONLINE LEARNING FOR MANY ELK