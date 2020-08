A Nasty Pandemic Side Effect: Murder

A new Wall Street Journal analysis reveals 36 of the United States' 50 largest cities have seen murder rates increase by double-digit percentages this year.

A new Wall Street Journal analysis shows Austin leads the way.

The Texas city and Chicago, Illinois, are the only two to record spikes of greater than 50%.

One significant contributing factor cited is that police departments have been 'destabilized' by the twin crises of the pandemic and the George Floyd protests.