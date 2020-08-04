Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Severe Drought in Tucson
Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 02:13s - Published
Severe Drought in Tucson
Dry months and a struggling monsoon has put Tucson in a severe drought.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

relford

Ricardo Elford (Here in Tucson, we are baking.) Severe drought for parts of Arizona, including Tucson https://t.co/x53TJHpcbg 7 hours ago

TinTincognito

RSMacKinnon @tfowkes02 @BILDERBERG_GP Aug 3 EWE: India – Over 300 Villages Flooded in Uttar Pradesh. https://t.co/qBp8QMqFj5… https://t.co/DG8SgoPlrZ 9 hours ago

TotalTrafficTUC

TTN Tucson RT @sheasorensonwx: The lack of rain not only from the Monsoon but for the whole year so far is catching up to us. The latest drought monit… 10 hours ago

sheasorensonwx

Shea Sorenson The lack of rain not only from the Monsoon but for the whole year so far is catching up to us. The latest drought m… https://t.co/cNDGpabomW 10 hours ago

ThomasF16285952

Thomas Friend RT @KVOA: Tucson now in a severe drought, it could get worse this year https://t.co/pRegPqp3yX 3 days ago

KVOA

KVOA News 4 Tucson Tucson now in a severe drought, it could get worse this year https://t.co/pRegPqp3yX 3 days ago

Debbiescheidem2

Debbie scheidemantel RT @DMcFarlandwx: Saying that Tucson is in the drought is really nothing unusual but there is a severe drought going on that is affecting t… 3 days ago

DMcFarlandwx

Daniel McFarland Saying that Tucson is in the drought is really nothing unusual but there is a severe drought going on that is affec… https://t.co/xoJRcJAu1G 3 days ago