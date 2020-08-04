Coming up -- local musicians and music venues are asking senators to back the restart act...in hopes of saving local establishments until they are able to re-open under covid-19 guidelines.... and -- we take you to a brand new restaurant on their opening day in youngsville to discuss opening a business in the middle of a pandemic.... plus -- a once full louisiana umeployment trust fund is set to be depleted by mid- september....putting the state at risk for relying on borrowed money from the federal government...news 15 at 5 starts now.

Lafayette parish has the biggest increase in cases with 73 cases, followed by iberia parish with 64 additional cases.

438 deaths are being reported across the nine acadiana parishes....adding 7 deaths in 24 hours.

Acadia parish claiming 5 of the deaths overnight.

Thanks candace....over 120 thousand cases are being reported across the state....increasing by nearly 11 hundred in 24 hours.

17 additional deaths are also being reported, bringing the total to 3,910.

Nearly 1500 people are currently hospitalized, while 230 people are relying on ventilators.

Free drive through covid-19 testing continued today at cajun field....and will be wrapping up on august 5th.

The testing site is open from 8 a.m.

To 4 p.m.

-- visit do i need a covid 19 test dot com to pre-register and reduce your wait time..

New estimates show just how quickly covid-19 could spread once louisiana schools re-open.

The new york times has an online calculator that determines coronavirus risk based on the number of students at school.

The times lists louisiana as one of eight states where a school of just 100 people... would expect to see an infected person in the first week if class started today.

In lafayette parish, a school of 100 people is estimated to have two covid cases in its first week... a school of 1,000 is estimated to see 17.

The vermilion parish library announced the closure of all its branches until august 17th due to a possible exposure of covid-19 amongst employees.

Branches will only open for curbside pickup and drive-thru on the 18th.

Music venues were among the first to shut down because of covid-19 and the'll probably be the last to reopen because of the ban on large indoor gatherings.tha's why local venues and mucisians are asking senators to sponsor the restart act.

The bill would authorize a new loan program to cover six months of payroll, benefits, and fixed operating expenses for businesses that have taken a substantial revenue hit during the covid-19 pandemic.

The owner of artmosphere says the spot could close its doors for good if something is't done.

"this business is already a struggle i's a very difficult business ther's not a big margin you really do it for love so i's not like you got a big stock pile savings sitting there when something like this happens so yeah after all these years to come to this point and have nothing and no income and still have the bills i's a tough thing for everyone."kemp says the staff is ready to get back to work.

3 the annual leda job fair is transitioning to a virtual fair, amid continued concerns surrounding the pandemic.

The virtual leda job fair will take place from 9 a.m.

To 2 p.m on august 6th.

Via brazen online software.

During the event job seekers will be able to participate in text-based chats with hiring managers via smartphone, tablet or desktop.

Video chat is also available for these prospective candidates.

Online registration is available at lafayette dot org backslash job fair.

On saturday, a slew of new laws went into effect...including one that will allow any doctor to prescribe medical marijuana for their patients.

Today at the apothecary shoppe, the ceo of wellcana from the lsu ag department was on hand to discuss the impacts of this new law on patients across the state.

"when you see your doctor, you talk about medical marijuana as a potential treatement.

If its right for you, then that doctor will send in a recomedation that day to the pharmacy and you can probably go to that pharmacy that day of the following day to have your recommendation filled" with the covid-19 pandemic hurting small businesses all across the country and right here at home... there is a new business opening in youngsville.

And as news 1's patsy douglas explains... this grand opening looks much different than most..

Reporter intro - in spite of the pandemic , some business are still opening and lit pizza is one of them ..

Here in youngsville vo -- open signs and big flags promoting the grand opening of lit pizza restaurant ..

Owner and ceo of litt pizza , ozzie fernandez says that their continuing to build more locations one city at a time, as youngsville becomes their eighth one ..sot -- "i's been an interesting time for sure we started this project pre covid , so youngsville uh was always on our radar , great area , great growth area "vo -- fernandez says his main priority is to make sure that customers are enjoying the pizza while being safe ...sot -- "we normally have some vip openings , ya know invite people but we really have't done that cause we dont want to try to bring too many people inside of the restaurant ..

" vo -- fernandez says h's ready to see what youngsville will have in store for lit pizza...sot -- "we are excited to be here , and look forward to serving the great community of youngsville" reporter tag -- now you can get your lit pizza here in youngsville , you can order it online and pick it up in youngsville patsy douglas news 15 thanks patsy.

Now the youngsville location will have a pickup window..

And you will be able to order online and pick up in their contactless drive up window..

3 another warm and humid day outside, kicking off august in a typical louisiana fashion.

Tonight: clear sky and tolerable humidity.

Dry.

Lo: 74.tomorrow: a sunny sky with moderate humidity levels.

Hot.

Hi: 93.

3 nearly 700 restaurants, bars and businesses in louisiana were cited in july for violating the governo's coronavirus restrictions.

According to records from the state fire marsha's office, the businesses failed inspections for violations like lack of face mask- wearing, exceeded capacities and self-serve buffet dining.

The state fire marshall says most noncompliant businesses get two warnings before more serious action is taken.

Louisian's unemployment trust fund, a healthy 1- point-1 billion dollar account before the coronavirus pandemic, is on track to run out of money by mid- september......with hundreds of thousands of people out of work and collecting benefits because of the outbreak.

Draining the trust fund does't stop benefits flowing to unemployed louisiana workers.

It means louisiana will have to borrow money from the federal government to keep paying benefits, which is expected to be repaid through surcharges on businesses.

3 more than a hundred c-e-os call on congress to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, warning of "catastrophic" consequences if they fail.those current and former c-e-os, signing on to a letter spearheaded by howard schultz, chairman emeritus of starbucks.the letter was sent to top congressional leaders of both parties in the house and senate.it warns of "significant consequences" to the economy if congress does't immediately act to save small businessesand calling on lawmakers to pass long-term relief.

