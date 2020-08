LASD Executes Cockfighting Search Warrant At Chatsworth Ranch, Several Detained Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:31s - Published 1 week ago LASD Executes Cockfighting Search Warrant At Chatsworth Ranch, Several Detained Several people were detained Monday after deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said they found more than 1,000 roosters allegedly used for fighting on a property in Chatsworth. 0

