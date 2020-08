UK Getting 90-Minute COVID Tests

The British government has procured "millions" of two separate coronavirus tests.

These tests can detect not only coronavirus but other viruses common in autumn, winter, and spring.

Millions of new rapid coronavirus tests will provide on-the-spot results in under 90 minutes.

This will help break chains of transmission quickly, according to reports at CNN.

The department has said that the tests "will hugely increase testing capacity ahead of winter.