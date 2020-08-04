Pathways to Hope launched Hotline for Hope for parents and caregivers

Pathways to Hope for Children launched a service called Hotline for Hope and its main purpose is to help parents help their kids dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Planning a virtual or hybrid model of learning..

But some parents are stressing out about taking on the new role of "teacher".

What help is out there?

"pathways to hope for children" launched a service called "hotline for hope".

Its main purpose is to help parents help their kids dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

donny martindale parent due to the different grades, and having to work with each one of them that has been hard.

Grocery shopping because you're going to have to go with the entire family.

For danny martindale and his family... adjusting to the coronavirus pandemic hasn't been easy.

Take so* trt:07 donny martindale parent i know a lot of people are struggling because of bills and that, it's dipping into savings, it's quite hard.

They're still struggling almost 5 months into the pandemic.

donny martindale parent when i am in those points where i have to be on the phone, i can't give them the exact attention that is needed for their schooling during my work period, just balancing the time frame to make sure they're getting the right amount of attention for their school and parents are not the only ones struggling... jace clist 4th grader because i have a lot of fun with my family over the summer and with my cousins, i always do gaming, but so far i haven't been able to do that <<hotline for hope hotline how can i help you?>> that's why pathway to hope for children launched a hotline to help families cope with the stress of the coronavius pandemic.

> that's why pathway to hope for children launched a hotline to help families cope with the stress of the coronavius pandemic.

parents who call the "hotline for hope" number can get help with building healthy relationship with your kids... this service is available monday to saturday. From 8 a-m to 10 p- m.

From 8 a-m to 10 p- m.

"pathways to hope for children," says: it plans to keep the hotline up through december.