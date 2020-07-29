Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rep. Grijalva positive for COVID-19
Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Rep. Grijalva positive for COVID-19
Says he was exposed in D.C.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Arizona Congressman Gets Covid-19 After Attending Hearing With Gohmert, Slams Republicans For ‘Strutting Around the Capitol Without a Mask’

Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ) tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a hearing with Rep. Louie...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this

syrematz

syre matz Bristol RT @abc15: #BREAKING: U.S. Representative for Arizona Raúl Grijalva has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement released… 8 minutes ago

Djiggerz

PeetieWheatstraw OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump order aims to curb US agencies' use of foreign workers after TVA outrage | EPA transition b… https://t.co/dc6QjKWpe1 16 minutes ago

Joni_Looking

Joni Skibo/LaCroix RT @CaptMarkKelly: .@GabbyGiffords and I are thinking of @StandWithRaul and wishing him a quick recovery. https://t.co/qhDEVf4VKy 53 minutes ago

AzizaKYMA

Aziza Shuler U.S. Representative for Arizona, Raul Grijalva (D), tests positive for COVID-19 and he's certain he contracted the… https://t.co/Oz3e7bvFN3 1 hour ago

skipanderson52

Skip Anderson Trump administration insisted Rep. Raúl Grijalva hold hearings in person. Now he has COVID-19 https://t.co/na1htiXG1F 1 hour ago

armwood

John H Armwood Congressman Raul Grijalva : Press Releases : Rep. Grijalva Tests Positive for COVID-19 - https://t.co/TBgahx60vZ via @shareaholic 2 hours ago

DianaLOSulliva1

Diana L. O'Sullivan Mr Grijalva wishing you strength & health.I was heart sick 2 hear U have tested positive 4 Covid-19.U R a true beac… https://t.co/nCy37NeVUM 2 hours ago

bob_outdoor

Outdoor🌎Bob #BlackLivesMatter#ExtinctionRebellion 1 #BlackLivesMatter ! Longterm Corona virus, even in asymptomatic cases can invade the cardiovascular system & brai… https://t.co/6xcogEsuTJ 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Pelosi Issues Obligatory Mask Rule for the House Chamber [Video]

Pelosi Issues Obligatory Mask Rule for the House Chamber

Pelosi Issues Obligatory Mask Rule for the House Chamber The House Speaker's new order comes after Texas GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert tested positive for COVID-19. According to HuffPost, Gohmert and other..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published
Rep. Reschenthaler In Self-Quarantine [Video]

Rep. Reschenthaler In Self-Quarantine

Congressman Guy Reschenthaler is in self-quarantine after coming into close contact with a congressman who tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:16Published
'Apparently I have the Wuhan virus': Texas rep. [Video]

'Apparently I have the Wuhan virus': Texas rep.

Republican U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert confirmed he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus when he visited the White House earlier on Wednesday. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published