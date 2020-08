A personal plea for humanity at the US-Mexico border | Juan Enriquez

In this powerful, personal talk, author and academic Juan Enriquez shares stories from inside the immigration crisis at the US-Mexico border, bringing this often-abstract debate back down to earth -- and showing what you can do every day to create a sense of belonging for immigrants.

"This isn't about kids and borders," he says.

"It's about us.

This is about who we are, who we the people are, as a nation and as individuals."