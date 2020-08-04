Great-grandson of man in controversial Signal Mountain monument goes on the offensive

This comes after attacks, insinuating the man was a racist.

If you drive up signal mountain on 127, you can see it on the left.

The monument of signal mountain founder c.e.

James.

It's something that town manager boyd veal has said he would like moved after he found two old deeds.

James put restrictions within the deeds and veal says "that property couldn't be sold, rented or let to anyone of color."

James' great-grandson stuart james: "i've gotta say right out, he was no racist" that's james' great-grandson stuart james.

I spoke with him over zoom.

James' great-grandson stuart james: "those kinds of deeds that mr. veal found were quite common in this area not only in this area, but nationwide that there would be restrictive covenants in those deeds.

We don't know if the persons buying the property wanted them or how they came to be, but i can find no evidence what so ever that c.e.

James has a racist bone in his body."

James blogged about the situation and shared an idea for town leadership in an attempt to make the place more diverse.

But he says he feels that moving the monument won't make signal mountain more diverse.

He says he suspects this is more of a political move than concern over someone being racist.

"i think it was 1900 to 1905 there was an international consortium of individuals including u.s. presidents who bough 18,000 acres of property on signal mountain.

They didn't, they weren't able to do anything.

They hired my great- grandfather to sell it.

When he died he was called a man of integrity."

Nats james' great-grandson stuart james: "i am shocked that anybody would come forward and accuse someone of being racist on two 100 year old documents that you have had over a year and haven't said a word."

I did reach out to veal to get his take on james' response, but have not