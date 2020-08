Tate Reeves asking that he delay in-person teaching and learning in response to the COVID-19 spread.

Teacher's union calls for Governor to delay the start of public school

TEACHERS IN MISSISSIPPI WROTE ANOPEN LETTER TO GOVERNOR TATEREEVES.LEADERS SAY DELAYING THE STARTOF SCHOOL ISA MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH FORBOTHSTUDENTS AND TEACHERS.IN AN OPEN LETTER TO GOVERNORTATE REEVES,MISSISSIPPI'S PRESIDENT OF THEAMERICAN FEDERATION OF TEACHERSSAYS"THE SCIENCE IS CLEAR.

WE DO NOTHAVECONTROL OF THE VIRUS.

THE VIRUSHAS CONTROLOF US."GOVERNOR REEVES CURRENTLY HAS 37COUNTIES UNDER A MASK MANDATE INORDER TOSLOW THE SPREAD OF COVID-19.37 COUNTIES.

THINK ABOUT THENUMBER OF SCHOOLS IN THOSECOUNTIES.

IF IT'S THAT UNSAFE,HOWCAN YOU START SCHOOL?MISSISSIPPI'S AFT PRESIDENT,GERALDINEBENDER SAYS SHE WROTE THE LETTERTOGOVERNOR REEVES IN ORDER TO GETHISATTENTION AND SHARE EDUCATORS'CONCERNS.IT'S IMPORTANT FOR US TO PUT ITON HIS MIND.BENDER SAYS LIVES ARE AT RISK.TEACHERS AND STUDENTS CAN CARRYAND SPREAD THE VIRUS.SHE SAYS IT WOULD BE DEVASTATINGFORPARENTS TO HAVE TO BURY A CHILDWHO DIEDFROM COVID-19 BECAUSE IN-PERSONLEARNINGSTARTED TOO SOON.HOW TO YOU EXPLAIN THAT TO THEM,THAT THEY SACRIFICED THEIRCHILD WHEN IT WASN'T NECESSARY.BENDER SAYS AS POSITIVE CASESCLIMBAMID THE RETURN TO SCHOOL,TEACHERS ARERESIGNING OR RETIRING EARLY.MISSISSIPPI ALREADY HAS ATEACHER SHORTAGE.IF OUR GOVERNOR CAN SAY, WE WANTTO PROTECT YOU TOO TEACHERS,TEACHERS ASSISTANTS, BUSDRIVERS, CAFETERIA WORKERS, WEWANT TO PROTECTYOU TOO.

SO WE'RE GOING TO DELAYTHIS.

THEN THAT WILL STOPTHE RETIRING AND RESIGNING.

LASTWEEK, GOVERNOR REEVES SAID HEWASCONCERNED ABOUT CHILDREN WHO AREATRISK OF FALLING BEHIND WITHOUTIN-PERSONLEARNING.IN HER LETTER, BENDER ASSUREDTHE GOVERNOR THOSE STUDENTSCOULDEVENTUALLY RECOVER.AS TEACHERS, WE ALWAYS KNOW HOWTO CATCH THEM UP.

JUST TONIGHT, GOVERNOR REEVESSAID HE WILL ANNOUNCE PLANSTOMORROWREGARDING THE RETURN TO SCHOOLFORMISSISSIPPI CHILDREN.TROY.

