Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

An incredible close-up view as Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:41s - Published
An incredible close-up view as Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

An incredible close-up view as Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Hurricane Isaias made landfall and devastated Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Monday.

(August 3, 2020)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hurricane Isaias makes landfall, slams South Carolina streets with flooding [Video]

Hurricane Isaias makes landfall, slams South Carolina streets with flooding

Isaias strengthened back into a hurricane Monday and devastated the South Carolina streets with flooding near Garden City on Monday.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Video: Risk of severe thunderstorms in Mass. Tuesday as Isaias approaches [Video]

Video: Risk of severe thunderstorms in Mass. Tuesday as Isaias approaches

Isaias was upgraded back up to a Category 1 hurricane as it approached the Carolina shore.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 03:06Published
South Carolina Bracing For Isaias [Video]

South Carolina Bracing For Isaias

Nadia Romero reports on the current conditions ahead of the storm's expected landfall.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:14Published