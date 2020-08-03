An incredible close-up view as Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Hurricane Isaias made landfall and devastated Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Monday.
(August 3, 2020)
Hurricane Isaias makes landfall, slams South Carolina streets with floodingIsaias strengthened back into a hurricane Monday and devastated the South Carolina streets with flooding near Garden City on Monday.
Video: Risk of severe thunderstorms in Mass. Tuesday as Isaias approachesIsaias was upgraded back up to a Category 1 hurricane as it approached the Carolina shore.
South Carolina Bracing For IsaiasNadia Romero reports on the current conditions ahead of the storm's expected landfall.