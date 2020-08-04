Slow Roll Buffalo to return on Monday with 'Reimagined Ride' Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:29s - Published 5 days ago Slow Roll Buffalo will resume its weekly free bike rides beginning at 6:30 p.m. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this 7 Eyewitness News RT @nikkidementri: While virtual rides will remain an option moving forward, more in-person rides are also on the schedule. @WKBW https… 5 days ago Nikki DeMentri While virtual rides will remain an option moving forward, more in-person rides are also on the schedule. @WKBW https://t.co/tEH6bJui9a 5 days ago Lauren Hall RT @WGRZ: Slow Roll Buffalo set to return Monday night https://t.co/UAK5daFfv1 6 days ago WGRZ Slow Roll Buffalo set to return Monday night https://t.co/UAK5daFfv1 6 days ago The Polish Patio Haver Slow roll is back, wonder if they have the proper permits for this https://t.co/LHp0YYeiB7 6 days ago WNED PBS COVID-19 has brought the cancellation of annual summer group activities and festivals. Tonight in Buffalo, one of t… https://t.co/G5eqy25CPA 6 days ago WGRZ The popular gathering will have a number of new safety measures in place. https://t.co/UAK5daFfv1 6 days ago