Tracking Isaias: 11 P.M. Update From WJZ

News 4 Buffalo Isaias strengthened into a hurricane again ahead of its arrival in North Carolina Monday night, according to the 8… https://t.co/4XW4GsCgm5 1 hour ago

WATE 6 On Your Side Isaias strengthened into a hurricane again ahead of its arrival in North Carolina Monday night, according to the 8… https://t.co/Eg7efJzJte 2 hours ago

WETM-TV Isaias strengthened into a hurricane again ahead of its arrival in North Carolina Monday night, according to the 8… https://t.co/CFaK4BxXFf 4 hours ago

Hananiel Setiawan RT @MichaelWNCN: Isaias to make landfall as hurricane on South Carolina coast. New info from the 2:00 update here 👇⁦@WNCN⁩ https://t.co/S0… 10 hours ago

Michael Hyland Isaias to make landfall as hurricane on South Carolina coast. New info from the 2:00 update here 👇⁦@WNCN⁩ https://t.co/S05rvrXm4y 10 hours ago

Gina-vezla RT @WCBD: TRACKING ISAIAS: Wind and rain from Tropical Storm Isaias is now impacting the east coast of Florida. Our #TrackingTheTropics tea… 1 day ago

Lisa Countess davis RT @8NewsNow: TRACKING ISAIAS: Wind and rain from Tropical Storm Isaias is now impacting the east coast of Florida. Our #TrackingTheTropics… 1 day ago