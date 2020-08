We're open: Lea Lana's Bananas

OTHERS ARE IN JEOPARDY OFSHUTTING DOWN.... FOR GOOD.BUT, MANY ARE TRYING TO FINDTHEIR WAY BACK TO SUCCESS.ON TONIGHT'S EDITION OF WE'REOPEN LAS VEGAS...13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER ALICIAPATTILLO TAKES YOU INSIDE AFROZEN BANANA SHOP SERVING MORETHAN JUST A SWEET TREAT.LEA LANA OWNER OF LEA LANA'SBANANAS "HI GUYS I AM LEA LANABANANAS" (NAT SOUND) LEALANA OWNER OF LEA LANA'SBANANAS "I AM ON A MISSION TOSPREAD HAPPINESS ONE BANANA ATA TIME." FOR LEA THERE IS NOBETTER FRUIT (NAT SOUND) LEALANA OWNER OF LEA LANA'SBANANAS "BANANAS ARE THE ONLYFRUIT THAT SMILE BACK AT YOU."SO WHY NOT PUT A TWIST ON AHEALTHY SNACK?

(NAT SOUND)LEA'S DREAMS OF SERVING GOURMETFROZEN BANANAS BEGAN ON FOURWHEELS "I ACTUALLY BANANA CARTAND I WOULD GO AROUND DOINGBIRTHDAY PARTIES AND CORPORATEEVENTS." AND THEN SHE OPENEDTHIS SHOP A FEW MONTHS AGO --BUT HER BANANAS TOOK A DIP.LEA LANA OWNER OF LEA LANA'SBANANAS "SO I ACTUALLY OPENEDTHIS SHOP ONE WEEK BEFORE THEGOVERNOR SHUT DOWN THE ENTIRECITY OF LAS VEGAS." WHILE THESHUTDOWN WAS UNEXPECTED -- LEAFOUND A WAY TO MAKE HER MISSIONOF SPREADING HAPPINESS WORK(NAT SOUND) LEA LANA OWNEROF LEA LANA'S BANANAS "A LOT OFPEOPLE DIDN'T WANT TO LEAVETHEIR HOMES AND WE WERE ABLE TODELIVER BANANAS TO THEM OR AS ABIRTHDAY SURPRISE OR SOME KINDMANDATE HAS LIFTED ANDCUSTOMERS ARE WELCOMED IN STOREAGAIN -- LEA SAYS SHE WON'TEVER MISS OUT ON THEOPPORTUNITY TO COMPLETE HERMISSION."I THINK THERE'S NO BETTER TIMETO SPREAD HAPPINESS THAN RIGHTNOW SO I HAVE AMPED UP MYSPREADING OF HAPPINESS AND WEARE ON A MISSION AND SO WE AREOUT THERE DOING THAT EVERYSINGLE DAY.AND ALTHOUGH THIS IS STILL ATOUGH TIME FOR OUR COMMUNITYEVERYTHING WE DO THAN WE WILLBE OK." ALICIA PATTILLO 13ACTION NEWS.LEA LANA'S BANANAS SHOP ISLOCATED AT 7345 SOUTH RAINBOWBLVD SUITE 130.FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TOOUR WEBSITE AT KTNV DOT COMSLASH WE'RE OPEN.OUR VEGAS BORN KNIGHTS ARE...BACK AT IT!

