Jenks delays start of school year

THEIR STUDENTS.ONE SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERDESCRIBED PLANNING FOR THENEW SCHOOL YEAR AS "ROLLINGTHE DICE".

TONIGHT... THEDISTRICT DECIDED JENKSSTUDENTS AND TEACHERS WILLSTART THE YEAR WITH DISTANCELEARNING...THEY ALSO PUSHED BACK THEFIRST DAY.

2 WORKS FORYOU'S SIERRA PIZARRO JOINSUS WITH DETAILS ON THE NEWPLAN.TEACHERS WILL COME BACK TOSCHOOL.

BUT STUDENTS WILLLEARN REMOTELY.

THEDECISION IS FUELED BY RISINGCOVID CASES IN TULSA COUNTY.THE SUPERINTENDENT SAYSTHEY'LL TRANSITION TO AT-SCHOOL LEARNING WHEN IT'SSAFE - THAT MEANS GETTINGOUT OF THE ORANGE LEVEL.

YOUMIGHT REMEMBER THE STATEDEPARTMENT OF EDUCATIONRELEASING THIS CHART OFCOVID-19 ALERT LEVELS.

THISIS FOR DISTRICTS TO BASETHEIR SAFETY PROTOCOLS OFFOF.

EACH LEVEL PROVIDESGUIDANCE BY THE NUMBER OFCASES PER CAPITA.

JENKSSUPERINTENDENT DR. STACEYBUTTERFIELD WANTS TULSACOUNTY TO REACH THE YELLOWLEVEL.

BEFORE THE DISTRICTBRINGS STUDENTS BACK INTOTHE BUILDINGS."The guidance we see frommultiple local state andnational resources suggeststhat we're not ready inTulsa County for ourdistrict to be back inschool."DR. BUTTERFIELD SAYS THEYWANT TO SEE TULSA COUNTY INTHE YELLOW LEVELFOR TWO CONSECUTIVE WEEKS.BEFORE STUDENTS ARETRANSITIONED BACK INTO THESCHOOLS.

AND TO GIVETEACHERS EXTRA TIME TO PREPFOR DISTANCE LEARNING.

THEFIRST DAY OF SCHOOL IS ONTHE 24 NOW.

NOT THE 19.

I'MSIERRA PIZARRO.

2 WORKS FORYOU.WE POSTED RE