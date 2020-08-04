Global  
 

MV Agusta Dragster 800 SCS
Starting with the 2020 series, the Brutale 800 RR SCS, Dragster 800 RR SCS and Dragster 800 RC SCS feature the revolutionary Smart Clutch System, joining the Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS and Turismo Veloce 800 RC SCS.

This system, exclusivelydesigned by MV Agusta, enhances the Brutale 800 RR’s uniquedynamic features, accentuating its already famous ease of use in relation to performance.

The Dragster 800 RR SCS earns a point for even faster acceleration, with less effort to control, whether you are looking for maximum performance or riding in daily traffic, including at lower speeds.

