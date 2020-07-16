Mumbai Rains - भारी बारिश से पानी-पानी हुई मुंबई,दो दिनों
भारतीय मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (आईएमडी) की मुंबई और उसके उपनगरीय क्षेत्रों में मंगलवार को भारी वर्षा होने की चेतावनी के बाद आज महानगर बारिश से बेहाल है। विभाग ने मछुआरों को सलाह दी है कि वे बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर कम दबाव का क्षेत्र बनने के कारण पूर्वी तट पर गहरे समुद्र में नहीं जाएं। अरब सागर के ऊपर मानसून के सक्रिय होने से मुंबई और उसके आसपास के क्षेत्रों में सोमवार सुबह बारिश शुरू हो गयी। मौसम पूर्वानुमान बताने वाली एजेंसियों ने कहा था कि अगले दो दिनों में महानगर और महाराष्ट्र के अन्य इलाकों में बारिश की तीव्रता बढ़ेगी। मौसम का पूर्वानुमान बताने वाली निजी एजेंसी स्काईमेट वेदर ने कहा कि मुंबईवासियों को चार और पांच अगस्त को बाहर जाने से बचने की सलाह दी जाती है। उसने कहा कि छह अगस्त से इसकी तीव्रता घटने लगेगी।
Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai for a second consecutive day on Tuesday. Rains were accompanied by strong winds. Waterlogging has been reported in the low-lying areas of the city. Traffic congestion..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:51Published
Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed Mumbai on July 28. Heavy showers are expected to continue in the financial capital for next two days. Matunga area witnessed spell of rains today. The sky..
India has signed bilateral agreements with France and the US that will allow airlines of each country to operate international flights starting Friday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said..