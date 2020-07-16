Global  
 

Mumbai Rains - भारी बारिश से पानी-पानी हुई मुंबई,दो दिनों

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:03s - Published
भारतीय मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (आईएमडी) की मुंबई और उसके उपनगरीय क्षेत्रों में मंगलवार को भारी वर्षा होने की चेतावनी के बाद आज महानगर बारिश से बेहाल है। विभाग ने मछुआरों को सलाह दी है कि वे बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर कम दबाव का क्षेत्र बनने के कारण पूर्वी तट पर गहरे समुद्र में नहीं जाएं। अरब सागर के ऊपर मानसून के सक्रिय होने से मुंबई और उसके आसपास के क्षेत्रों में सोमवार सुबह बारिश शुरू हो गयी। मौसम पूर्वानुमान बताने वाली एजेंसियों ने कहा था कि अगले दो दिनों में महानगर और महाराष्ट्र के अन्य इलाकों में बारिश की तीव्रता बढ़ेगी। मौसम का पूर्वानुमान बताने वाली निजी एजेंसी स्काईमेट वेदर ने कहा कि मुंबईवासियों को चार और पांच अगस्त को बाहर जाने से बचने की सलाह दी जाती है। उसने कहा कि छह अगस्त से इसकी तीव्रता घटने लगेगी।

