NHL Highlights | Blackhawks @ Oilers 8/03/2020

Extended highlights of the Chicago Blackhawks at the Edmonton Oilers



Related videos from verified sources Blackhawks' Caggiula Suspended For Game 2 Vs. Oilers



Chicago forward Drake Caggiula has been suspended for Game 2 of the Blackhawks' qualifying round series against the Oilers for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton's Tyler Ennis. Katie Johnston.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:22 Published 11 hours ago Dominik Kubalik makes history in Blackhawks' Game 1 win



Calder Trophy candidate Dominik Kubalik makes history for the Chicago Blackhawks, becoming the first player in NHL history to record five points in his playoff debut in their 6-4 win against the Oilers Credit: NHL Duration: 03:09 Published 2 days ago Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks - Game Highlights



Watch the Game Highlights from Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 08/01/2020 Credit: NHL Duration: 02:41 Published 2 days ago