Trump Says Coronavirus Is 'Receding' Even As Cases And Deaths Rise Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 04:07s - Published 2 minutes ago Trump Says Coronavirus Is 'Receding' Even As Cases And Deaths Rise President Trump claimed the coronavirus is "receding" in the U.S., as COVID-19 cases continue to climb and schools scramble to deal with plans to teach students virtually and in person. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this pharmagossip RT @CBSNews: Trump says coronavirus is "receding" even as cases and deaths rise https://t.co/DfqEwzBTOn https://t.co/WaJ8sdCamc 36 seconds ago Mark RT @Mark441010: Trump says coronavirus is "receding" even as cases and deaths rise https://t.co/evzNhaD67l via @CBSPolitics Trump won't tel… 18 minutes ago PulpNews Crime #Trump says coronavirus is receding even as #deaths rise - Aug 4 @ 12:56 AM ET https://t.co/SOWA8H6b5C 52 minutes ago