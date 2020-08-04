River Dawgs overcome potential lost season, prepare for tournament

What could've been a season lost during a pandemic turned into a season found for the Grants Pass River Dawgs.

The m-l-b is dealing with a host of problems surrounding the coronavirus.

And we'll get to those.

But here in grants pass, one baseball team was able to salvage a baseball season amidst a pandemic.

Earlier this summer we told you about the formation of the grants pass river dawgs.

The purpose of the team was to fill a baseball-sized hole in the community after the seasons were cut short for two area teams. jay reese, the river dawgs general manager, put in the leg work to make this season happen and says the response has been great.

Jay reese says, "it's been tremendous.

We've had excellent fan support up to the 100 capacity that we can have in the stadium and the families have been very supportive.

Local businesses.

We've seen a lot of new faces to the ballpark and we've done our due diligence and exercised our guidance program to make sure everybody is healthy and safe and the city has been supportive.

And it's been awesome to be out on the diamond."

After today's game, the river dawgs and the medford mustangs will co-host a tournament dubbed the west coast classic.

Games will be played in two pools, one in grants pass one in medford.

It's set to begin this thursday with the grants pass games