Staff Says Ellen's Mistreatment Of Staff Is 'Common Knowledge'

Brad Garrett is doubling down on a series of blistering allegations against Ellen DeGeneres.
DeGeneres apologized to the staff of her talk show in a memo following numerous accounts of abuse.
It came days after Warner Bros.
TV began an internal investigation into the workplace misconduct claims.
Many of the claims were outlined in a BuzzFeed report earlier this month, reports HuffPost.
The news of these claims comes as a surprise to many who adore Ellen's bright persona.
Unfortunately, the claims continue to come from staff, celebrity guests, and others.