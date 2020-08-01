Global  
 

Staff Says Ellen's Mistreatment Of Staff Is 'Common Knowledge'
Brad Garrett is doubling down on a series of blistering allegations against Ellen DeGeneres.

DeGeneres apologized to the staff of her talk show in a memo following numerous accounts of abuse.

It came days after Warner Bros.

TV began an internal investigation into the workplace misconduct claims. Many of the claims were outlined in a BuzzFeed report earlier this month, reports HuffPost.

The news of these claims comes as a surprise to many who adore Ellen's bright persona.

Unfortunately, the claims continue to come from staff, celebrity guests, and others.

