Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Drag queen embraces disability
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Drag queen embraces disability

Drag queen embraces disability

A maths tutor who lost his leg after being hit by a car has revealed how hisdrag queen alter ego has helped him embrace his disability.

Ian Lilley, 43,had just moved from his home town in South Wales to London after landing aplace at prestigious drama school Mountview Academy in 2000 when his lifechanged forever.

While unloading his possessions from a removal van as hemoved into his new flat, the driver of a passing car blacked out at the wheeland hit him.

Airlifted to hospital, Ian came to hours later to find that hisleft leg, which had been smashed into 13 pieces, had been amputated.

Foryears, Ian, now a science and maths tutor from Crouch End, north London, hidaway, desperately self-conscious.

But now, he has unveiled his drag alter ego,Eileen Eiffell – which sounds like, ‘I lean, I fall', a tongue-in-cheekreference to what he has been through – and he wants to help empower otherdisabled performers.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts


London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Call for TikTok security check before HQ decision

 The owner of the short-form video app has London on a shortlist of possible locations.
BBC News

John Hume, who worked to end Northern Ireland violence, dies at 83

 LONDON — John Hume, the visionary politician who won a Nobel Peace Prize for fashioning the agreement that ended violence in his native Northern Ireland, has..
WorldNews
Brentford v Fulham: Championship play-off final match preview [Video]

Brentford v Fulham: Championship play-off final match preview

An in-depth look at the Championship play-off final between Brentford andFulham at Wembley, as the west London clubs look to seal promotion to thePremier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published
‘Irv The Swerve’ the 80-year-old water skier [Video]

‘Irv The Swerve’ the 80-year-old water skier

Credit: British Water Ski and Wakeboard Irving Stone, aka ‘Irv the Swerve’ hasmarked his 80th birthday by going water skiing. There was nothing thesolicitor from Hampstead in north London wanted to do more for his milestonebirthday. He is believed to be the oldest water skier in the country, havingstarted skiing in 1962, and is a former British over-55 slalom record holder.Irving travelled up to South Lake near St Neots in Cambridgeshire for theoccasion with family and friends.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Miz Cracker’s Routine: The First 5 & Last 5 Things I Do Every Day [Video]

Miz Cracker’s Routine: The First 5 & Last 5 Things I Do Every Day

Drag Queen extraordinaire Miz Cracker from RuPaul's Drag Race shares the first five and last five skincare and self-care steps that get her through any day. Miz cracker spills the tea on why she didn't..

Credit: Allure     Duration: 13:12Published
Drag Queen Quinn Laroux Reveals The LGBTQ History Of New Orleans [Video]

Drag Queen Quinn Laroux Reveals The LGBTQ History Of New Orleans

Quinn Laroux is a drag queen that gives tours that educate individuals on the history of sex workers and queer people in New Orleans. However, Covid-19 has forced Quinn to stop giving her tours and..

Credit: Personal     Duration: 06:31Published
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5 Cast Teaches You Drag Slang [Video]

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5 Cast Teaches You Drag Slang

The Queens of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5' school us in Drag slang. From "dusted" to "sickening," Shea Couleé, Jujubee, Derrick Barry, Miz Cracker, Blair St. Clair, Alexis Mateo, Ongina, India..

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 08:30Published