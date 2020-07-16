Drag queen embraces disability

A maths tutor who lost his leg after being hit by a car has revealed how hisdrag queen alter ego has helped him embrace his disability.

Ian Lilley, 43,had just moved from his home town in South Wales to London after landing aplace at prestigious drama school Mountview Academy in 2000 when his lifechanged forever.

While unloading his possessions from a removal van as hemoved into his new flat, the driver of a passing car blacked out at the wheeland hit him.

Airlifted to hospital, Ian came to hours later to find that hisleft leg, which had been smashed into 13 pieces, had been amputated.

Foryears, Ian, now a science and maths tutor from Crouch End, north London, hidaway, desperately self-conscious.

But now, he has unveiled his drag alter ego,Eileen Eiffell – which sounds like, ‘I lean, I fall', a tongue-in-cheekreference to what he has been through – and he wants to help empower otherdisabled performers.