Lawsuit Alleges SF Sheriff's Dept. Ordered 2 Black Woman Not To Talk At Work Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:40s - Published 6 minutes ago Lawsuit Alleges SF Sheriff's Dept. Ordered 2 Black Woman Not To Talk At Work In an exclusive report, Joe Vazquez talked to two black women who are suing the SF Sheriff's Department for allegedly ordering them not to speak at work, after they complained about racial discrimination. 0

