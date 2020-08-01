Spain's ex-king leaves country amid scandal

|
Spain's former King Juan Carlos has left his country, a dramatic exit after corrupion allegtions surfaced against him Local media reported that he had left the country by Monday (August 3) but his destination was unclear.
Pressure has been building for weeks, after Spanish and Swiss prosecutors opened an investigation into bribes over a high-speed rail contract.
A Swiss newspaper reported that Juan Carlos had received $100 million from the late Saudi King over the contract.
It's left some Spaniards feeling surprised: " I did not expect it at all and the truth is that I think it is a bit of a rash decision." And some angry with his decision: "It's really bad, he should leave Spain when he has returned everything he's stolen.
When he leaves all the money here, he can leave." The 82-year-old was once-popular with the Spanish people, but is his reputation has been tarnished by scandal.
Juan Carlos apparently announced his exit in a letter to his son, the current King Felipe.
A palace statement quoted from that letter, with Juan Carlos saying his intention for his departure was to enable his son to rule untroubled amid " the public repercussions that certain past events in my private life are generating".
Juan Carlos was widely respected for helping guide Spain from dictatorship to democracy.
He came to the throne in 1975 upon the death of General Francisco Franco.
His popularity faded following a series of scandals, pushing him to step down in 2014.
Despite his departure from the country, Juan Carlos' lawyer said the former king woud "Remain at the disposal of the prosecutors' office."
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Juan Carlos I of Spain Former king of Spain
Spain’s former king leaving country amid financial scandal
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Spain's former king leaving country amid financial scandalMADRID (AP) — Spain’s former monarch, King Juan Carlos I, says he is leaving Spain to live in another country amid a financial scandal. The royal family’s..
WorldNews
Francisco Franco Spanish general and dictator
Felipe VI of Spain Incumbent King of Spain
Saudi Arabia Country in Southwestern Asia
Pakistan says mediation between Saudi and Iran going slowlyPakistan's U.S.requested mediation efforts between...
WorldNews
Worshippers observe final day of Hajj amid COVID-19 restrictions
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Haj pilgrims gather for second day of stoning of devil ritual
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:02Published
Apple tops Saudi Aramco as world's most valuable companyApple Inc. became the world's most valuable company with its market value overtaking Saudi Aramco in the wake of better-than-expected earnings. Apple jumped 10%..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources