Watch: Bomb Disposal Squad destroys IED on Srinagar Baramulla Highway
An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) like object that was recovered by troops of 29 RR on August 04.
It was destroyed by Bomb disposal squad.
The IED was discovered and destroyed on Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway.
